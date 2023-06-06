Financial Review: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -20.39% 2.51% 0.77% Annaly Capital Management -38.80% 18.86% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 5 5 1 0 1.64 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $22.28, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 1.49 -$346.50 million ($2.24) -6.22 Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.48 $1.73 billion ($2.25) -8.70

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out -115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Vornado Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Mortgage Servicing Rights group provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

