Reviewing MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $53.55 million 0.55 $1.15 million N/A N/A PhoneX $149.19 million 0.39 $7.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and PhoneX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PhoneX has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A PhoneX 4.73% 55.03% 47.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PhoneX beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. The Luxury Beauty segment manages and operates hair salon under the ZACC brand name. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PhoneX

(Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary. The company was founded by Douglas Feirstein, Christian Croft, and Daniel Brauser on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

