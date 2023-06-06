Contrasting Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -143.12% -97.47% IGM Biosciences -14,363.10% -74.30% -43.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 IGM Biosciences 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 230.62%. IGM Biosciences has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential upside of 179.75%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 67.42 -$54.60 million ($0.71) -1.19 IGM Biosciences $1.07 million 426.37 -$221.10 million ($5.17) -2.05

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats IGM Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers; and IGM-7354, an anti-PD-L1 IgM antibody for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and IGM-2537, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

