Comparing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) & Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aclarion and Natera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natera 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aclarion presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Natera has a consensus price target of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Natera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46% Natera -62.93% -101.02% -45.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aclarion and Natera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 138.86 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Natera $820.22 million 6.65 -$547.80 million ($5.35) -8.93

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Natera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aclarion beats Natera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

(Get Rating)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT). The firm also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access to the algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the technology. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.