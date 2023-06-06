Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

