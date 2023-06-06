Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 5.3 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.