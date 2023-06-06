Analyzing Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -18.24% 3.36% 2.00% Rayonier 9.94% 3.44% 1.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

85.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 196.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.86 -$50.60 million ($0.78) -23.85 Rayonier $909.10 million 4.85 $107.08 million $0.58 51.29

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Rayonier on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

