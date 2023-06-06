Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.