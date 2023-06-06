Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 0.5 %

Value Line stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Value Line has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

