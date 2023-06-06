Comparing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 37.11% 20.75% 9.34% RPT Realty 37.20% 9.40% 4.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.60 $146.72 million $3.11 1.97 RPT Realty $217.66 million 3.85 $84.05 million $0.81 11.92

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.51%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats RPT Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

