Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 43.12% 9.11% 4.64% Howard Hughes 10.01% 4.50% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Howard Hughes 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 10.14 $97.77 million $1.19 21.85 Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.39 $184.53 million $3.22 23.92

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.