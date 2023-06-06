Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Financial Survey

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Gold pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scully Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Gold 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scully Royalty and Royal Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Royal Gold has a consensus price target of $140.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Royal Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Royal Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold 38.80% 8.18% 6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Royal Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.12 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Royal Gold $603.21 million 13.28 $238.98 million $3.61 33.82

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

