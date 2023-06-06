ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Critical Review

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.52) -23.33 Compugen $7.50 million 12.94 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -2.80

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProKidney and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.79%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than ProKidney.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34%

Summary

Compugen beats ProKidney on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

