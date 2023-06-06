Critical Analysis: Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) vs. Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Packaging Co. of America and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus price target of $127.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.20 Eightco $43.99 million 0.10 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Eightco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

