Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $10.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

