Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $95.56

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.92 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

