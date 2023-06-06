Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $5.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

