Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $14.83

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SRAD stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

