Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $15.35

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Vipshop Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.84 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
