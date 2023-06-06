Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $15.35

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.84 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 93,983 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 565,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

