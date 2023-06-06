Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $3.17

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

