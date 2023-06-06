Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $328.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.92.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.87. Biogen has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,622,000 after buying an additional 86,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

