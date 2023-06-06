Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Omnicell Stock Down 0.8 %
Omnicell stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
