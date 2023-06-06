Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 0.8 %

Omnicell stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $22,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 281,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.