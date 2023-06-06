On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $30.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 1,590.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 86.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

