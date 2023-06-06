Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $72.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 36.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.