Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $32.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

