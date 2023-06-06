Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Financial Analysis

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutriband and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $2.08 million 10.54 -$4.48 million ($0.55) -5.09 Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 8.26 -$8.71 million ($0.11) -9.45

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -215.58% -45.07% -41.23% Milestone Scientific -93.22% -75.26% -56.17%

Summary

Nutriband beats Milestone Scientific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Pocono Pharmaceuticals and 4P Therapeutics segments. The Pocono Pharmaceuticals segment relates to a coated products manufacturing entity. The 4P Therapeutics segment performs contract research and development services. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

