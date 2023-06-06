CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Critical Comparison

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TROOPS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 0 1 0 2.00

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 123.84%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than TROOPS.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

TROOPS has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TROOPS and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.88 million 88.88 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A CalAmp $294.95 million 0.22 -$32.49 million ($0.90) -1.91

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -11.02% -58.60% -3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

(Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services. The Telematics Products segment focuses on telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and industrial IoT marketplace. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.