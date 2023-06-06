Financial Review: FiscalNote (NOTE) versus The Competition

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 189 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.45 FiscalNote Competitors $3.74 billion -$24.79 million -19.56

FiscalNote’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% FiscalNote Competitors -41.51% -172.49% -7.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FiscalNote and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 732 4518 9393 242 2.61

FiscalNote presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 332.69%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.73%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FiscalNote peers beat FiscalNote on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

