Head to Head Contrast: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -93.13% -1,287.80% -30.86% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -68.55% -57.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.04 billion 23.08 -$1.13 billion ($8.69) -22.13 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$168.10 million ($3.33) -4.18

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dyne Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 15 0 2.71 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $247.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.45%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

