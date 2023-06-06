Critical Contrast: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) vs. ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digimarc and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digimarc presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.89%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given ECARX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Digimarc.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -183.02% -45.38% -38.84% ECARX N/A -54.84% -26.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Digimarc and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digimarc and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $30.20 million 20.19 -$59.80 million ($2.83) -10.63 ECARX $515.70 million 0.57 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Digimarc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX beats Digimarc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About ECARX

(Get Rating)

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.