Contrasting PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -964.11% -240.41% -165.22% Femasys -971.76% -68.87% -62.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Femasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 186.99 -$5.01 million ($0.89) -2.33 Femasys $1.18 million 8.28 -$11.39 million ($0.96) -0.77

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Femasys. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 800.90%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than PetVivo.

Summary

PetVivo beats Femasys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

