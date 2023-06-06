Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $88.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.82 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

