Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 2,962.50

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,962.50 ($36.83).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.78) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

EXPN opened at GBX 2,926 ($36.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,302.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,748.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,831.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,160 ($39.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,823.53%.

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.03) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,548.48). In related news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.08) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,402.78). Also, insider Mike Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.03) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($52,548.48). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

