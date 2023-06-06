Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT at $8.45

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,420 shares of company stock valued at $990,406. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

