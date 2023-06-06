Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $16.75

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tronox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 920,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 49.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.