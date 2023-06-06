The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 818.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($10.17).

SGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.37) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.63) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.95) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 870.20 ($10.82) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 875.60 ($10.89). The firm has a market cap of £8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4,351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 784.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

