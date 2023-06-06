Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $300.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.57.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of SAIA opened at $295.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

