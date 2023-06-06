Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $300.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.57.
SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Saia Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SAIA opened at $295.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
