Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $368.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.53.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $305.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

