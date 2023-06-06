Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

