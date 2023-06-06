MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$24.13 Average PT from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.58. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2147177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.