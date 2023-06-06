Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dana by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $9,078,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

