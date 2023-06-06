Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $67.67

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Olin Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $66.53.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

