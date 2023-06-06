Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $114.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.