NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $381.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $391.71 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

