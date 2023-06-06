Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $2.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.06 on Friday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,919 shares of company stock worth $198,630. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 15.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after acquiring an additional 544,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

