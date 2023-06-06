Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $44.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

