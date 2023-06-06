GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

