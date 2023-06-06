Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.20

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 4.5 %

AXL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

