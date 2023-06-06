Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $215.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.50.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,355,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.13 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

