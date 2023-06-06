Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $302.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $277.96 on Friday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.80 and its 200-day moving average is $266.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.